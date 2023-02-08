More than 7,000 people are dead and countless more injured after earthquakes devastated communities in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Rescue workers are still trying to free people from the rubble as cold weather sweeps the region, which lacks electricity and adequate food, water and medical supplies. The earthquakes compound a years-long humanitarian crisis underway in Syria, wracked by a war waged on its people by Russia-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. We’ll talk about the latest developments.
Catastrophic Earthquakes Ravage Turkey and Syria
ELBISTAN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07, 2023: Local people look at a collapsed building in Elbistan Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images)
Guests:
Nabih Bulos, Middle East bureau chief, Los Angeles Times
Charles Lister, senior fellow, Middle East Institute - where he directs the Syria and Countering Terrorism programs
Peri Holden, volunteer, Payda - an education charity serving families in southeast Turkey
