Catastrophic Earthquakes Ravage Turkey and Syria

ELBISTAN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07, 2023: Local people look at a collapsed building in Elbistan Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images)