'An Emergency Within an Emergency': How to Help Syria and Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts

Rescue teams near the Turkish and Syrian border are continuing to search for people trapped under rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region early Monday. At least 7,800 people had been confirmed dead as of Tuesday and many are still missing.

Bay Area residents and community groups are now rallying to help relief efforts from afar.

“This is an emergency within an emergency. In Syria, people were already suffering as it is with a severely weakened infrastructure, depleted health care system, shortage of resources like water, electricity, you name it,” said Maya Fallaha, a Syrian American who lives in the Bay Area. “Now with the earthquake, it’s an additional blow for thousands of civilians.”

Fallaha received a text while she was at the gym from her father, who was visiting the south of Turkey, about the earthquake while he was being evacuated.

“He texted me saying ‘big earthquake, very strong,’” Fallaha told KQED. “Immediately I’m concerned about my aunt who lives in the North of Syria and extended family and relatives. My initial reaction was just shock and trying to account for all my friends and family living in that area.”

Buildings collapsed in both countries, scattering streets with heavy piles of concrete and debris.