The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

'Imperfect Paradise'

Yoga isn’t just part of the wellness industry. It can also be a lucrative business model in California. When the coronavirus hit, a lot of yoga instructors were scrambling to figure out how stay relevant and connected to their followers. For some of them, espousing fringe theories was a way of getting attention in a crowded and competitive online marketplace. Producer Emily Guerin from LAist studios spent months looking into the surprising overlap between some of the alternative theories circulating in the wellness community and the conspiracy theories espoused by Q-Anon. She reported, wrote and hosted a three-part series called “Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracy Theories.” This week’s California Report Magazine features the first episode.see more
Forum

Examining California's Role in the Colorado River Water Conflict

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (RJ Sangosti via Getty Images)

The Colorado River, which supplies water to much of the western United States, continues to diminish under historic drought conditions. And California is under pressure to reduce the amount of water it takes. The agricultural industry in California’s Imperial Valley alone gets more water than Arizona and Nevada combined – but that’s because under law, those farmers have some of the Colorado River’s oldest water rights. Citing those rights, California rejected a proposal last week from the six other Colorado River-dependent states on how to divide the water and instead put forward its own plan. We’ll take a closer look at the impasse and the impact of the shrinking Colorado River on the Imperial Valley and beyond.

Guests:

Sammy Roth, energy reporter, Los Angeles Times

Janet Wilson, senior environment reporter, The Desert Sun - and Stanford Western Media Fellow

