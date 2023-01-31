California's Gun Laws, While Effective, Pose Enforcement Challenges

Monterey Park, CA - January 25: Jim Vega protests for gun control during a vigil on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Monterey Park, CA - January 25: Jim Vega protests for gun control during a vigil on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

California has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation: it bans assault-type weapons and high-capacity magazines, mandates background checks and waiting periods for firearm purchases and empowers citizens to ask a court to temporarily remove a gun from someone likely to harm themselves or others. Its firearm violence death rate is also significantly lower than the rest of the country's. Still, laws alone were not enough to prevent the deadly mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. We'll learn why and hear about the obstacles California agencies face as they try to enforce the state's gun laws and contend with lax rules in neighboring states.

Guests:

Garen Wintemute , director, violence prevention research program at UC Davis - He also practices and teaches emergency medicine at the UC-Davis School of Medicine.



Steve Lindley , program manager, Brady Campaign - former chief of the Bureau of Firearms, California Department of Justice



Alana Mathews , assistant district attorney, Contra Costa County