Who Do You Want to Be California’s Next Senator?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The California State Capitol in Sacramento. (Jon Hicks via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Congressmember Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he’s running to be California’s next Senator in 2024, joining Orange County Representative Katie Porter and setting up a rare battle for Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein, who has served as Senator since 1992, has yet to announce whether she’ll run for re-election. We’ll talk about what the race signals for the Democratic party, who else is likely to run and the downstream effects on elections for the House of Representatives and local positions. We want to hear from you: Who do you want to be California’s next senator? What kind of senator do you think our state needs?

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

Jeremy White, covers California politics, Politico

Melanie Mason, national political correspondent, Los Angeles Times

