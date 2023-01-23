After enjoying a few booze-infused holiday weeks last month, many of us are drying out in January, reducing or completely eliminating alcohol from our diets. Have you been cutting back? Or maybe you’ve developed a mindful practice with alcohol or a casual way of telling friends you’re opting out when going out? We’ll hear how your dry January is going and learn about emerging research finding that — buzzkill — even moderate amounts of alcohol are not good for our health.
How’s Your Dry January Going?
Dry January encourages many to embrace mocktails. (Photo by Kanok Sulaiman via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dana G. Smith, reporter on the Well Desk, New York Times
Keith Humphreys, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Stanford School of Medicine; author of the forthcoming book, “Addiction: A Very Short Introduction"
Dr. Tauheed Zaman, associate professor of psychiatry and leads the addiction psychiatry training program, UCSF; director of Addiction Consult and Opioid Safety, San Francisco VA Medical Center
