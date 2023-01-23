How’s Your Dry January Going?

Dry January encourages many to embrace mocktails.

Dry January encourages many to embrace mocktails.

After enjoying a few booze-infused holiday weeks last month, many of us are drying out in January, reducing or completely eliminating alcohol from our diets. Have you been cutting back? Or maybe you’ve developed a mindful practice with alcohol or a casual way of telling friends you’re opting out when going out? We’ll hear how your dry January is going and learn about emerging research finding that — buzzkill — even moderate amounts of alcohol are not good for our health.

Guests:

Dana G. Smith , reporter on the Well Desk, New York Times

Keith Humphreys , professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Stanford School of Medicine; author of the forthcoming book, “Addiction: A Very Short Introduction"

Dr. Tauheed Zaman , associate professor of psychiatry and leads the addiction psychiatry training program, UCSF; director of Addiction Consult and Opioid Safety, San Francisco VA Medical Center