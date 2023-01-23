KQED is a proud member of
How’s Your Dry January Going?

Mina Kim
10:00 AM
Dry January encourages many to embrace mocktails.  (Photo by Kanok Sulaiman via Getty Images)

After enjoying a few booze-infused holiday weeks last month, many of us are drying out in January, reducing or completely eliminating alcohol from our diets. Have you been cutting back? Or maybe you’ve developed a mindful practice with alcohol or a casual way of telling friends you’re opting out when going out? We’ll hear how your dry January is going and learn about emerging research finding that — buzzkill — even moderate amounts of alcohol are not good for our health.

Guests:

Dana G. Smith, reporter on the Well Desk, New York Times

Keith Humphreys, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Stanford School of Medicine; author of the forthcoming book, “Addiction: A Very Short Introduction"

Dr. Tauheed Zaman, associate professor of psychiatry and leads the addiction psychiatry training program, UCSF; director of Addiction Consult and Opioid Safety, San Francisco VA Medical Center

