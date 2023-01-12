KQED is a proud member of
Wildcard Economy

The economy in 2023 is a wildcard. Rate hikes may slow, but rates will remain high as the Fed hopes for a “soft landing.” A look at small businesses, as they prepare for an uncertain future economy. see more
Forum

The Toll of Fallen Trees From California’s Storms

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A tree which toppled during recent storms sits next to the road on January 11, 2023 in Santa Cruz, California.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“If the storm had a theme, it was in the uprooted and broken trees that seemed to blanket the rain-soaked landscape,” writes California correspondent for the New York Times Shawn Hubler. All across the state, one of the most visible signs of destruction by California’s storms are uprooted trees, their curling roots violently airborne. They’ve smashed through roofs, toppled power lines and taken lives, affecting Californians across the state as we weather a series of  Pineapple Express storms. We’ll hear why the state’s trees – already stressed by drought – are particularly vulnerable to storms and how the destruction they’ve caused has affected you.

Guests:

Shawn Hubler, California correspondent, The New York Times

Karla Nemeth, director, California Department of Water Resources

Paula Peper, retired U.S. Forest Service urban ecologist in Sacramento

