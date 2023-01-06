California Governor Gavin Newsom Commences Second Term

California Governor Gavin Newsom will be sworn into his second term on Friday, following a march to mark California's commitment to democracy on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection. We'll look at the issues and events that defined Newsom's first term and how his administration plans to deal with challenges ahead, including gas prices, housing issues and a revenue shortfall. And we'll hear what you think the Governor's priorities should be in the next four years.