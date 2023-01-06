California Governor Gavin Newsom will be sworn into his second term on Friday, following a march to mark California's commitment to democracy on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection. We'll look at the issues and events that defined Newsom's first term and how his administration plans to deal with challenges ahead, including gas prices, housing issues and a revenue shortfall. And we'll hear what you think the Governor's priorities should be in the next four years.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Commences Second Term
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the 15th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony at The California Museum on December 13, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
Mike Gatto, former Democratic State Assemblymember from Los Angeles
Nicole Nixon, politics reporter, CapRadio
