This Year I Will….How to Keep A New Year’s Resolution

Man running on the road in the morning the sunrise with new year 2023. (Photo via Getty Images)

We make them. We break them. We vow to restart. At least after one more cookie… They’re our new year’s resolutions. For some, they are an inspiration to live a better, more intentional life. For others, they are a list of broken promises. Why do we annually go through this exercise? And what does science tell us about how we can change our habits? We’ll talk all things resolutions, and hear from you: What are your 2023 resolutions and how do you plan to stick to them?

Guests:

Katy Milkman , professor, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; author, "How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be;" co-founder and co-director, the Behavior Change for Good Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania

Marielle Segarra , reporter and host, NPR's Life Kit

Elizabeth Lopatto , senior writer, The Verge; author, recent article "Some New Year’s Resolutions that Won’t End Up in Your Pile of Shame"