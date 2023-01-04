FDA Poised to Approve New Alzheimer's Drug

Please try again

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the experimental dementia drug Lecanemab as soon as this week, a move embraced by Alzheimer's disease researchers after trials showed it slowed the progression of the disease in some patients with mild cognitive impairment. The new potential therapy is also raising hopes that it could help those who are symptom-free but have brain changes -- detected by new blood tests -- that signal Alzheimer's. We'll talk about the latest advances in Alzheimer's research.

Guests:

Dr. Adam Boxer , endowed professor in memory and aging and professor of neurology, UCSF - He directs UCSF’s Neurosciences Clinical Research Unit and the Alzheimer’s Disease and Frontotemporal Degeneration Clinical Trials Program at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center.

Dr. Kristine Yaffe , professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology, UCSF - She also directs UCSF's Center for Population Brain Health.

Dr. Michael Weiner , professor of radiology, UCSF - principal investigator of the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative