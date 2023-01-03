KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Inequality Researcher Richard Reeves on the Problems 'Of Boys and Men'

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
A group off friends hanging out in the corridor, sitting on a bench in between .classes in high school. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gender inequality discussions tend to center the disadvantages women face. But as women make gains in education and in the workplace, policymakers need to pay attention to a gender gap that’s widening in the opposite direction, writes Brookings senior fellow Richard Reeves. Boys and men are struggling in school, the labor market and at home, with little guidance on what it means to be a good man in our current age. We’ll talk with Reeves about his new book “Of Boys and Men,” his own experience raising three sons and what a positive vision of masculinity encompasses.

Guests:

Richard Reeves, senior fellow, Brookings Institution - where he directs the Future of the Middle Class Initiative; author, "Of Boys and Men"

