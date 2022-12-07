Forum From the Archives: The Year in Movies

There were worldwide box office hits and record-makers, like the follow-ups to “Jurassic World,” “Doctor Strange” and — of course — “Top Gun.” There were movies that quickly developed dedicated fan bases, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “RRR” and “Tár.” And there are the year-enders: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been number one at theaters these past four weekends, and the sequel to box office history-maker “Avatar” is releasing this month. We’ll talk about the 2022 films that captured audiences and hear your favorites of the year.

This segment originally aired Dec. 7

Jackson Kim Murphy's Favorites:

“Ambulance”

“Confess, Fletch”

“Deep Water”

“The Fabelmans”

Kristen Meinzer's Favorites:

“Emily the Criminal”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Pearl”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Dave Schilling Favorites:

“Barbarian”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Confess, Fletch”

“Tar”

“White Noise”

Listeners’ Favorites:

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“Barbarian”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Bros”

“Causeway”

“Cuando Cae la Noche”

“Drive My Car”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“God’s Country”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“House of Gucci”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Meet Me in the Bathroom”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

“Nope”

“The Northman”

“The Outfit”

“She Said”

“The Swimmers”

“Spoiler Alert”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

“X”

Coming Attractions:

“Avatar”

“Dune: Part 2”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

“Violent Night”

