Forum From the Archives: The Year in Movies

There were worldwide box office hits and record-makers, like the follow-ups to “Jurassic World,” “Doctor Strange” and — of course — “Top Gun.” There were movies that quickly developed dedicated fan bases, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “RRR” and “Tár.” And there are the year-enders: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been number one at theaters these past four weekends, and the sequel to box office history-maker “Avatar” is releasing this month. We’ll talk about the 2022 films that captured audiences and hear your favorites of the year.
This segment originally aired Dec. 7
Jackson Kim Murphy's Favorites:
- “Ambulance”
- “Confess, Fletch”
- “Deep Water”
- “The Fabelmans”
Kristen Meinzer's Favorites:
- “Emily the Criminal”
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- “Pearl”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Dave Schilling Favorites:
- “Barbarian”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Confess, Fletch”
- “Tar”
- “White Noise”
Listeners’ Favorites:
- “Amsterdam”
- “Babylon”
- “Barbarian”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Bros”
- “Causeway”
- “Cuando Cae la Noche”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- “God’s Country”
- “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- “House of Gucci”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Meet Me in the Bathroom”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- “Nope”
- “The Northman”
- “The Outfit”
- “She Said”
- “The Swimmers”
- “Spoiler Alert”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- “X”
Coming Attractions:
- “Avatar”
- “Dune: Part 2”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
- “Violent Night”
Holiday Classics:
- “Bridget Jones’ Diary”
- “Christmas in Connecticut”
- “The Holiday”
- “Love, Actually”
- “The Mistle-tones”
- “Scrooged”