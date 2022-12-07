KQED is a proud member of
Forum From the Archives: The Year in Movies

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
There were worldwide box office hits and record-makers, like the follow-ups to “Jurassic World,” “Doctor Strange” and — of course — “Top Gun.” There were movies that quickly developed dedicated fan bases, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “RRR” and “Tár.” And there are the year-enders: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been number one at theaters these past four weekends, and the sequel to box office history-maker “Avatar” is releasing this month. We’ll talk about the 2022 films that captured audiences and hear your favorites of the year.

This segment originally aired Dec. 7

Jackson Kim Murphy's Favorites:

  • “Ambulance”
  • “Confess, Fletch”
  • “Deep Water”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Kristen Meinzer's Favorites:

  • “Emily the Criminal”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Pearl” 
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Dave Schilling Favorites:

  • “Barbarian”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Confess, Fletch”
  • “Tar”
  • “White Noise”

Listeners’ Favorites:

  • “Amsterdam”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Barbarian”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Bros”
  • “Causeway”
  • “Cuando Cae la Noche”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “God’s Country”
  • “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • “House of Gucci”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Meet Me in the Bathroom”
  • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • “Nope”
  • “The Northman”
  • “The Outfit”
  • “She Said”
  • “The Swimmers”
  • “Spoiler Alert”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Where the Crawdads Sing”
  • “X”

Coming Attractions:

  • “Avatar”
  • “Dune: Part 2”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
  • “Violent Night”

Holiday Classics:

  • “Bridget Jones’ Diary”
  • “Christmas in Connecticut”
  • “The Holiday”
  • “Love, Actually”
  • “The Mistle-tones”
  • “Scrooged”

Guests:

Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast Movie Therapy with Rafer and Kristen

Jackson Kim Murphy, associate news editor, Variety

Dave Schilling, contributing writer, LA Times Image

