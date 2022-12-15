KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Will Congress End Its Lame Duck Session?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: The stars and stripes flag flying at the Capitol Building, Washington, USA. (Tim Graham via Getty Images)

The 117th Congress concludes on January 3, and for lawmakers the race is on to broker deals and send bills to President Biden’s desk. This year, eyes are on the spending and defense bills, including proposals to reform the Electoral Count Act and streamline permitting for green energy projects. We’ll get the latest and analyze Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s run for House Speaker and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party change, and we’ll hear what you think Congress should prioritize in this lame duck session.

Guests:

Catie Edmondson, congressional correspondent, The New York Times

Claudia Grisales, congressional correspondent, NPR

Sponsored