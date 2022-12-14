Legos Are Bricks That Aren't Just For Kids

A photo taken on December 4, 2022 shows small-scale houses made out of Lego bricks at the Legoland amusement park in Billund, Denmark.

A photo taken on December 4, 2022 shows small-scale houses made out of Lego bricks at the Legoland amusement park in Billund, Denmark. (Photo by Bo Amstrup, Ritzau Scanpix, AFP via Getty Images)

Please try again

Are you an AFOL who builds MOCs? If that sentence made sense to you, chances are you are an Adult Fan of Lego who likes to build My Own Creations. About 80 million children around the world receive a Lego set each year, but among Lego fans, adults can be the most passionate. And it is adult consumers who propelled Lego from near bankruptcy in the early 2000s to become the most profitable toy company in the world. We’ll talk to Lego experts and artists and hear from you: whether it's car, a rainbow or a 4,103-piece Star Wars Death Star, what’s your best Lego creation?

Guests:

Christine "Tacos" Blandino , founder of Powered by Tacos, which offers Lego engineering classes for students K-8 - Blandino was also a contestant on Season 3 of LEGO Masters, a competition show that airs on Fox and Hulu.

Nathan Sawaya , artist, Sawaya uses LEGO in his contemporary art pieces, which can be seen in the Art of the Brick exhibit traveling across the country



Daryl Austin , freelance journalist, Austin wrote the recent Wall Street Journal article "Companies are Building Camaraderie with Legos"

Annemarie Conte , editor of Wirecutter, New York Times