Forum

‘Invasion’ Charts History of Russia’s Ongoing Bloody War in Ukraine

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A local walks under a destroyed building iwith rockets impacts n Vysokopillya, a recent liberated village by ukrainian army after the russian occupation of the Kherson province, Ukraine.  (Photo by Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“This brutalization of Ukraine's people is barbaric." Those were Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s words Wednesday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after the United States announced a new round of aid to rebuild Ukraine’s decimated energy infrastructure. Guardian foreign correspondent Luke Harding, who’s been reporting from inside Ukraine since December, has written what he hopes is a “first draft of history” -- a recounting of the origins and human toll of Russia’s now nine-month-old assault. His new book is “Invasion: The Inside Story of Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival.”

Guests:

Luke Harding, foreign correspondent, The Guardian - His new book is "Invasion: The inside Story of Russia's Bloody War and Ukraine's Fight for Survival."

