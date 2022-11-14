The red wave Republicans hoped for never materialized, but they are close to winning a majority in the House as the nation awaits results in key House races. Meanwhile in the Senate, the balance ofpower rests on a Nevada race that as of Friday is too close to call and the December Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his challenger, Herschel Walker. We’ll talkabout what we’ve learned from the midterms and their impact in California and the next two years of the Biden presidency.
Control of Congress Contingent on Results in Tight House and Senate Races
Early morning fog envelopes the U.S. Capitol building on November 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Guests:
Melanie Mason, national political correspondent, Los Angeles Times.
Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent, NPR.
Sponsored