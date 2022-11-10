KQED is a proud member of
How Black Californians Experience the Healthcare System — and Want to See It Improve

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Nearly one in three Black Californians has received inadequate treatment for pain or otherwise been unfairly treated by a health care provider because of their race or ethnicity. That’s according to a new study from the California Health Care Foundation, which also found that 26 percent of Black Californians have at least once decided not to seek medical care because they expected disrespect or unjust treatment. When it comes to addressing the problem, 80 percent of those surveyed said it is important to increase the number of Black healthcare workers and Black-led, community-based clinics. We’ll talk about how the health care system could better serve its Black patients and hear your experiences.

Guests:

Katherine Haynes, senior program officer, California Health Care Foundation (CHCF)

Wynton Sims, third year medical student, UCSF

Dr. Kim Rhoads, director, Umoja Health; associate professor of epidemiology & biostatistics and director, Office of Community Engagement, UCSF

