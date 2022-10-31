No one knows you like your sibling. They are the keepers of family secrets. They know how to push your buttons. They are probably the longest-lasting relationship you’ll have in your life. Why is it that the outside world considers you a functioning adult, but your siblings still treat you like the family crybaby? What happens when parents pass and siblings drift apart? We look at sibling relationships and hear from you: what do you love most or find hardest about your sibling relationship?
The Enduring Ties of Siblings
(iStock)
Guests:
Aretha Hampton, licensed clinical social worker, sole proprietor of Roots Consultation Services in Berkeley.
Laurie Kramer, Professor, Applied Psychology, Northeastern University.
Catherine Carr, Host of the podcast "Relatively" which focuses on siblings and their dynamics.
