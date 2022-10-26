Antisemitism on the Rise on Eve of Midterms

Please try again

Rants by rap artist Kanye West put antisemitism front and center over the weekend as a hate group amplified West’s remarks on banners hung from a Southern California freeway overpass. According to the Anti Defamation League, a record number of antisemitic incidents were reported from 2019 to 2020. Corporations from Adidas to Facebook plus celebrities and politicians have come out strongly against antisemitism. We’ll talk about the roots of antisemitism and why some Jewish Americans struggle to speak out against antisemitism in the context of the country’s current tensions.

Guests:

Dov Waxman , professor of Political Science, UCLA; director, UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA

Emily Tamkin , author, "Bad Jews: A History of American Jewish Politics and Identities;" senior US editor, The New Statesmen