Citing dramatically reduced Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths, Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that he's lifting California's Covid-19 state of emergency at the end of February. But as uptake of the new bivalent booster remains low, there may be reason for caution as winter approaches. That's according to UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter, who joins us to answer your questions about case rates, subvariants, vaccines and more.
UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter Takes Your Covid Questions
California Governor Gavin Newsom enters a press conference following the opening of a new large scale COVID-19 vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles on February 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Robert "Bob" Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco.
