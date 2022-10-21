KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Election season is here – and that means you're probably seeing a lot of political ads. More on what these ads are saying, and how they're saying it, on All Things Considered.
Forum

Criminal Trial of Trump Organization Set to Begin

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg enters the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court on August 18, 2022 in New York City. Weisselberg has agreed to plead guilty to 15 felonies, admitting that he conspired with Mr. Trumps company to avoid paying taxes.  (Photo by Curtis Means -Pool/Getty Images)

Remember former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to running a years-long tax evasion scheme? He’s set to testify in the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization that begins in New York on Monday, the first time Trump’s businesses have faced criminal proceedings. That’s just one in an array of civil and criminal cases and investigations involving the former president and his associates and businesses. We’ll take stock of Trump’s legal liabilities and look at what we can expect next from prosecutors.

Guests:

Jennifer Taub, professor of law, Western New England School of Law; author, "Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime"

Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter, New York Times

