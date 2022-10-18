Families of Victims of Anti-Asian Violence Speak Out in New PBS Documentary

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/02/20: People hold a protest banner during Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan Chinatown. Thousands of people participated and watched the parade along the streets of Chinatown. Lion dance, dragon dance, flags of the USA and People's Republic of China, floats and some political statements were seen on the parade route. Participants carry poster with slogan Stop Asian Hate.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/02/20: People hold a protest banner during Lunar New Year parade in Manhattan Chinatown. Thousands of people participated and watched the parade along the streets of Chinatown. Lion dance, dragon dance, flags of the USA and People's Republic of China, floats and some political statements were seen on the parade route. Participants carry poster with slogan Stop Asian Hate. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On March 16, 2021, eight people were killed by a gunman in Atlanta, GA — the majority of whom were Asian women. The murders galvanized a political and social movement, according to Titi Yu, director of the new PBS documentary “Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March.” We’ll hear from family members of victims of anti-Asian violence about their attempts to bring justice to their loved ones, and the difficulties advocates and legislators face in attempting to prosecute acts of anti-Asian violence as hate crimes.

Guests:

Robert Peterson , son of Yong Ae Yue, who was killed in the Atlanta spa shootings on March 16, 2021

Titi Yu , director, "Rising Against Asian Hate"

Monthanus Ratanapakdee , daughter of Vicha Ratanapakdee who was fatally assaulted in San Francisco on January 28, 2021

Charles Jung , executive director, California Asian Pacific American Bar Association (Cal-APABA)