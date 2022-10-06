KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Under Threat of Draft, Russians Face Realities of Ukraine War

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A military cadet stands in front of a billboard promoting contract army service in Saint Petersburg on October 5, 2022.  (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans last month to mobilize more troops to wage his campaign against Ukraine, the reality of the war is setting in for ordinary Russians, according to the Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina, who’s reporting near the region. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled to neighboring countries to avoid the draft, and anti-war protests are mounting. We’ll look at how the mobilization is changing how Russians perceive the war and their government.

Guests:

Michael Kimmage, professor and history department chair, Catholic University of America; co-author, "What Mobilization Means for Russia: The End of Putin's Bargain with the People"

Mary Ilyushina, Russia reporter, Washington Post

