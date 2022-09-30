KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What Stress Dreams Tell Us About Our Waking Lives

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Getting a good night’s sleep is important for restoring our bodies and minds after a long day. But sometimes the stress of the world follows us into dreamland. Getting lost, missing a final exam, losing teeth - these are among the many common iterations of stress dreams. We’ll talk with dream and sleep experts about why we have stressful dreams and how to deal with them.

Guests:

Kelly Bulkeley, dream researcher and director, Sleep and Dream Database.

Aric Prather, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UCSF.

