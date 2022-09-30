Getting a good night’s sleep is important for restoring our bodies and minds after a long day. But sometimes the stress of the world follows us into dreamland. Getting lost, missing a final exam, losing teeth - these are among the many common iterations of stress dreams. We’ll talk with dream and sleep experts about why we have stressful dreams and how to deal with them.
What Stress Dreams Tell Us About Our Waking Lives
(Istock)
Guests:
Kelly Bulkeley, dream researcher and director, Sleep and Dream Database.
Aric Prather, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UCSF.
