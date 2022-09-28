KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

Dahlia Lithwick on the Women Lawyers Who Took the Trump Administration to Court

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Kathryn Hollinrake via Penguin Random House)

Sally Yates, who as acting attorney general refused to defend the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. Reproductive rights attorney Brigitte Amiri, who represented teen migrants denied abortions. These are among the women lawyers Dahlia Lithwick profiles in her new book “Lady Justice” -- the ones who she says fought the racism, sexism, transphobia and xenophobia that took root and flourished during the Trump presidency. We’ll talk to Lithwick about how women are harnessing the law to advance civil rights, even as the Supreme Court and state legislatures work to curtail them.

Guests:

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor, Slate; host of podcast Amicus; writer of "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America"

