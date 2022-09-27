KQED is a proud member of
The World
The World

Withdrawals at Gunpoint

A strange phenomenon in Lebanon. Banks have been limiting the amount of cash people can take from their accounts. And in response, some customers are making withdrawals – at gunpoint. How Lebanon's failing economy is driving some people to take drastic action.see more
Forum

Would You Consider Becoming Compost?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Suntorn Somtong via Getty Images)

Come 2027, Californians will have a new post-death option: to become human compost. A law signed by Governor Newsom this month made California the fifth state to legalize “natural organic reduction,” which lets human bodies decompose into a cubic yard of soil. While green burials — the process of wrapping the deceased in a shroud and placing them in the ground — are already legal, composting doesn’t require a dedicated portion of land. And though it’s more expensive than cremation, it’s also less carbon-intensive. We’ll talk about the new law and hear whether you’d want to become human compost.

Guests:

Courtney Applewhite, doctoral candidate studying environmental disposition ("eco-funerals"), UC Santa Barbara

Cristina Garcia, assembly member, representing California's 58th Assembly District

Katrina Spade, founder and CEO, Recompose

