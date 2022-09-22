The Handwriting Is on the Wall: Cursive Is in Decline

Please try again

In one of her undergraduate history seminars, Harvard professor Drew Gilpin Faust recently discovered that the majority of her students could not read cursive. To them, it was like a foreign language. This is not surprising as cursive was not part of the Common Core educational standards introduced in 2010, though half of the nation’s states, including California, now include cursive in their curriculum. Some argue that computers have made the need for handwriting obsolete. But research suggests that handwriting, and cursive in particular, helps children read better and retain knowledge. What is lost when we cannot write or read in cursive? We’ll talk to experts on handwriting, and we’ll hear from you: Is cursive relevant anymore and how’s your handwriting?

Guests:

Drew Gilpin Faust , Arthur Kingsley University professor in History Organization, Harvard University - Faust is the former president of Harvard University; recent article for the Atlantic is titled, "Gen Z Never Learned to Read Cursive"

Robert Wiley , assistant professor, Department of Psychology, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Virginia Berninger , professor emeritus, University of Washington College of Education

Sandra Gutierrez , associate DIY Editor, Popular Science; recent article, "Wait, It's Not to Late to Get Good Handwriting"