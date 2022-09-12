Leave it to the Beavers, Nature’s “Climate-Solving Hero”

Did beavers get a publicist? Mother Jones magazine asked that question last week after a spate of national news stories appeared celebrating the rodents’ role in protecting the environment. Long considered a nuisance, the furry dam-builders are finally being recognized for improving stream quality, mitigating wildfire and floods, and fighting climate change..among many other contributions. The state of California is even hiring a team of environmental scientists to work on “nature-based restoration solutions involving beavers”. We’ll talk about efforts to restore habitat for beavers, which Governor Newsom has called an “untapped, creative climate-solving hero”.

Guests:

Emily Fairfax , assistant professor of environmental science and resource management, California State University Channel Islands

Ben Goldfarb , journalist and author Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter

Chad Dibble , deputy director, California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Frankie Myers , vice-chair, Yurok Tribe - Myers was born and raised along the Klamath River on the Yurok Indian Reservation in an area without phones or electricity. Now he raises his family in the traditional village of Keneck with his wife and five children

