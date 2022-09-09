How are You Dressing for a Warming Climate?

Dressing for extreme heat is not as simple as wearing as little as possible. That’s especially true when you have to go to work, court, or a wedding: and especially if gender norms dictate that you need to wear pants or a suit. And many of the new fabrics optimized for cooling aren’t climate — or cost — friendly, as New York Times climate adaptation reporter Christopher Flavelle found when hetried out two dozen shirts, pants and suits designed for heat. We’ll talk about why choosing an outfit in our warming climate is surprisingly complicated.