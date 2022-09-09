Dressing for extreme heat is not as simple as wearing as little as possible. That’s especially true when you have to go to work, court, or a wedding: and especially if gender norms dictate that you need to wear pants or a suit. And many of the new fabrics optimized for cooling aren’t climate — or cost — friendly, as New York Times climate adaptation reporter Christopher Flavelle found when hetried out two dozen shirts, pants and suits designed for heat. We’ll talk about why choosing an outfit in our warming climate is surprisingly complicated.
How are You Dressing for a Warming Climate?
A young woman from Brazil cools off in a fountain on a scorching hot summer day in the city center on June 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Guests:
Christopher Flavelle, climate adaptation reporter, New York Times.
Konrad Rykaczewski, associate professor, School for Engineering of Matter, Transport and Energy, and Senior Global Futures Scientist, Arizona State University.
Sarah Everts, associate professor and chair in digital science journalism, Carleton University - author, “The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration.”
