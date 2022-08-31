KQED is a proud member of
Public Reckoning for PG&E

PG&E faced a tremendous public reckoning after its power lines started several devastating wildfires in northern California. A look at how the century-old utility company got to that point, and what it says about the state of the country’s infrastructure. see more
Baby, You Can Drive My Electric Car

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Maskon via Getty Images)

By 2035, California plans to phase out sales of new gas-powered cars. The new regulations announced last week by the California Air Resource Board formalize Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2020 executive order which proposed banning the sale of cars that run on fossil fuels. Environmentalists have hailed this move as a much-needed step to address climate change. We’ll talk about what it means for the world’s fifth largest economy and the state that invented car culture to go electric, and we’ll hear from you: are you ready to get an electric car or will you be hanging on to your gas-powered car as long as you can?

Guests:

Russ Mitchell, Automotive Editor, Los Angeles Times. He is based in Berkeley and covers the automotive industry.


Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law; host of the podcast, Climate Break

Margo Oge, Former director, US EPA Office of Transportation and Air Quality; Author of "Driving the Future: Combating Climate Change with Cleaner, Smarter Cars"

