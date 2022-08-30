KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Tinder at 10: What’s Your Relationship with the App?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tinder — the world’s most downloaded dating app — turns 10 in September. Many see the app as having transformed online dating from a last resort for older people to a young person’s game: according to Tinder, more than half of its members are between the ages of 18 and 25. More than 75 billion matches have taken place on the app — and we want to hear if you were part of any of them. How was your relationship with the app kindled — or extinguished — and what have you learned from the times you swiped right?

Guests:

Jesús G. Smith, assistant professor of Ethnic Studies, Lawrence University

Emily Witt, staff writer, The New Yorker; author, "Future Sex: A New Kind of Free Love"

Alina Liu, clinical psychologist in San Francisco

