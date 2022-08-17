KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What We’ve Learned Since the FBI’s Search of Mar-a-Lago

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 ((Photo by Giorgio Viera via Getty Images))

The now-unsealed warrant authorizing the search of Donald Trump’s residence last week indicates the FBI is investigating the former president for possible violations of three laws, including the Espionage Act. Eleven sets of classified documents, some of which were marked top-secret, were recovered by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. We’ll talk about what we can expect next from the Justice Department, recap the defenses and claims made so far by the former president and his team, and analyze how this could play out politically.

Guests:

Andrew Weissmann, professor of Practice with the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, New York University School of Law - former federal prosecutor and general counsel to the FBI

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

