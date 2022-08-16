KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Squeezing By

Despite cooling slightly in July, inflation is still high. However, people on fixed benefit incomes, like social security, aren’t seeing a raise in benefits. So how are they squeezing by?see more
Forum

Alec Nevala-Lee on Buckminster Fuller, ‘Inventor of the Future’

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
"From a modern perspective," writes biographer Alec Nevala-Lee, Buckminster Fuller resembles "a Silicon Valley visionary who was born a half century too soon." But the relentlessly optimistic futurist, entrepreneur and geodesic dome pioneer was also a self-promoter who exaggerated his inventions and failed to credit his collaborators. We’ll talk to Nevala-Lee about Fuller’s scientific and cultural contributions and his complicated legacy.

Guests:

Alec Nevala-Lee, author, Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller

