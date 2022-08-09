“Top Gun: Maverick,” the Tom Cruise-starring sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise-starring classic, is topping this summer’s domestic box office — and it’s now the U.S.’ seventh highest-grossing film, ever. “Nope,” the third movie from horror visionary Jordan Peele, has friends swapping interpretations around the campfire. And “Minions: The Rise of Gru” wasn’t just a big hit with little kids, but also with teens who grew up with the franchise — and showed up to screenings in suits, calling themselves #GentleMinions. Whether it’s nonstop action, beach scenes or nostalgia, some films just scream “summer movie.” We want to hear from you: what makes a summer movie to you? Which movie do you revisit every summer? Why?