Marketplace

Claire’s Comeback

Mall staple Claire’s, the fashion store for tweens and teens, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. But four years later, the retailer could be poised for a comeback. A look at why Claire’s is still in the market. see more
Forum

Catherine Ceniza Choy on The Multiplicity of Asian American Histories

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Americans of Asian descent are commonly lumped together under the broad identifier of “Asian American.” But such a general term can overlook powerful histories and distinctions among ethnicities. In her new book “Asian American Histories of the United States,” author Catherine Ceniza Choy reminds us that Asian Americans are not a monolith. “Like a galaxy of stars,” she writes, “the multiple origins of Asian American history are distinctive, but most meaningful when collectively visible as in a constellation, revealing intricate connections that present new ways of seeing, understanding, and moving forward.” We’ll talk with Choy about the evolution of the Asian American identity and the diversity it encompasses.

Guests:

Catherine Ceniza Choy, Associate dean, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Justice, and Professor of Ethnic Studies, UC Berkeley - Her books include "Asian American Histories of the United States" and "Empire of Care: Nursing and Migration in Filipino American History."

