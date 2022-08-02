KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Bitter Conflict

Writer Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of a bitter conflict that arose along the Texas coast when Vietnam War refugees settled in the area and began trawling for shrimp. White fisherman and the Ku Klux Klan targeted the newcomers, leading to assaults, arsons, a shooting death and a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping the attacks. see more
Forum

How Has the Crypto Crash Affected You?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Popular cryptocurrencies have plunged in 2022: both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost about half their value since the first of the year, and Dogecoin has fallen by more 90% since its peak in 2021. But while wealthy and early crypto investors have weathered the downturn, smaller players have fared less well, revealing what  New York Times fintech reporter David Yaffe-Bellany calls "a yawning divide." We'll talk about the crypto collapse and we want to hear from you if you're a crypto investor: how has the downturn affected you?

Guests:

David Yaffe-Bellany, reporter, New York Times - who covers cryptocurrencies and fintech

Edwardo Jackson, founder, BlacksinBitcoin - He's also founder of the defi token CD3D

