How Has the Crypto Crash Affected You?

Popular cryptocurrencies have plunged in 2022: both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost about half their value since the first of the year, and Dogecoin has fallen by more 90% since its peak in 2021. But while wealthy and early crypto investors have weathered the downturn, smaller players have fared less well, revealing what New York Times fintech reporter David Yaffe-Bellany calls "a yawning divide." We'll talk about the crypto collapse and we want to hear from you if you're a crypto investor: how has the downturn affected you?