All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
All Things Considered
Forum

Your Long Covid Questions, Answered

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Eve Efron, who has been struggling with long covid for nearly a year, goes through the pills and supplements she takes to help manage her symptoms in her home in Fairfax, VA on February 3, 2022. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A study published in the journal Nature this week documented yet more symptoms – including hair loss and sexual dysfunction – associated with long covid, a syndrome the CDC reports afflicts roughly a fifth of people who contract Covid-19. The Nature study also found that long covid sufferers are more likely to be young, members of ethnic minority groups, and economically disadvantaged. We’ll talk about the latest long covid science and hear from long haulers about how they have adjusted to life with a chronic illness.

Guests:

Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine and executive vice president, Scripps Research Institute

Angela Meriquez Vázquez, long COVID patient and President of Body Politic

Paige Morrisey, 25-year-old COVID long-hauler

