A study published in the journal Nature this week documented yet more symptoms – including hair loss and sexual dysfunction – associated with long covid, a syndrome the CDC reports afflicts roughly a fifth of people who contract Covid-19. The Nature study also found that long covid sufferers are more likely to be young, members of ethnic minority groups, and economically disadvantaged. We’ll talk about the latest long covid science and hear from long haulers about how they have adjusted to life with a chronic illness.
Your Long Covid Questions, Answered
Eve Efron, who has been struggling with long covid for nearly a year, goes through the pills and supplements she takes to help manage her symptoms in her home in Fairfax, VA on February 3, 2022. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Guests:
Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine and executive vice president, Scripps Research Institute
Angela Meriquez Vázquez, long COVID patient and President of Body Politic
Paige Morrisey, 25-year-old COVID long-hauler
