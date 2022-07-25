KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Same Policy Page

The European Union is cutting back on natural gas consumption as its main supplier – Russia – threatens to cut off supply. But getting all 27 member nations on the same policy page isn't easy. see more
Forum

Alec Wilkinson on his Quest to Learn Calculus At the Edge of Old Age

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
By his own account, journalist and author Alec Wilkinson was a terrible math student -- and passed his high school math classes only by cheating. But at age 65, he decided he’d try again to learn the subject that had left him feeling abused and aggrieved. His joyful and humbling quest is the subject of his new memoir "A Divine Language.” We'll talk to him about what he learned and we'll hear from you: have you tried to master a subject later in life?

Alec Wilkinson, author, "A Divine Language: Learning Algebra, Geometry, and Calculus at the Edge of Old Age" - He's also a contributing writer for the New Yorker; his previous books include "The Ice Balloon," "The Protest Singer" and "The Happiest Man in the World."

