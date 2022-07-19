KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Could Abortion Providers Become Conscientious Objectors?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Not long after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, Congress amended the Public Health Service Act to allow medical professionals to refuse to provide abortion care on the basis of their moral or religious beliefs. But if healthcare workers can be “conscientious objectors” to abortion care, couldn’t “conscientious providers” of abortion be legally protected, too? That’s the question University of San Diego law professor and bioethicist Dov Fox asks in his recent New York Times op-ed “What Will Happen if Doctors Defy the Law to Provide Abortions?” We’ll talk to Fox and other experts about the medical and moral dilemmas abortion providers face in the post-Roe world. 

Guests:

Dov Fox, professor of law and director, Center for Health Law Policy and Bioethics, University of San Diego School of Law

Jennifer Conti, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Stanford University

Sonja Sharp, metro reporter, LA Times

