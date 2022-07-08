KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Forum From the Archives: The Music That Got Us Through 2020

51:55
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
People listening to music cartoon
 (iStock)

Whether it was streaming our favorite songs, tuning into a live DJ set online or picking up an instrument, music helped many of us navigate this difficult year. In August, we asked listeners to share the songs getting you through 2020 and we've been playing some of them on air each week. This hour, as the year comes to a close, we'll play more of the songs you said kept you going in 2020 and talk with NPR's music correspondent Ann Powers about the meaning of music in a year like this one.

This segment originally aired on 12/30/20.

Guests:

Ann Powers, music critic and correspondent, NPR

Ariana Proehl, producer and fill-in host, Forum

Derreck Johnson, designer, Slate; event producer and promoter

