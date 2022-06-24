Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade

The United States Supreme Court Building (Geoff Livingston via Getty Images)

Roe v. Wade is overturned. Just short of 50 years after the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion, the Court ruled Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that states may ban the procedure as early as conception. The ruling is expected to set in motion a cascade of highly restrictive abortion laws in half of the states. We analyze the decision, look at its impact and hear your reactions.

Guests:

Michele Goodwin , Chancellor's professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law; author, "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"

Susan Matthews , news director, Slate - host of season 7 of the Slow Burn podcast, about Roe v. Wade