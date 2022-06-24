KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Ibram X. Kendi on 'How to Raise an Antiracist'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Stephen Voss)

“There’s nothing wrong with me because of the color of my skin.” Award-winning scholar and author Ibram X. Kendi wants us to imagine a world where all kids of color could be taught to internalize that antiracist idea and develop their sense of self through it. We'll talk to Kendi about how we as caregivers can help them do that and why we need to work to build an antiracist society that can protect all children. Kendi’s new book is “How to Raise an Antiracist.”

Guests:

Ibram X. Kendi, founding director, The Boston University Center for Antiracist Research; author, "How to Raise an Antiracist" - His previous books include "How to Be an Anti-Racist" and "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America."

