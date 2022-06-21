Learning English as an Adult Isn’t as Easy as A-B-C.

Learning a new language is easier said than done, and English in particular is a tricky one to master. It is a language that has absorbed influences from other languages and is still constantly evolving, with rules that seem like they’re never followed. On the internet, resources abound, but English language learners, particularly those who immigrate as adults, still face barriers to fluency. We talk with experts about the process of learning English, the social stigma that comes with not speaking fluently, and how technology is changing the way we learn. And we want to hear from you - have you had to learn English as a second language? What was your experience like?