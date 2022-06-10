KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Anus — and Other Body Parts We Shouldn't Have a Hard Time Talking About

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

“The appearance of the anus was momentous in animal evolution, turning a one-hole digestive sac into an open-ended tunnel,” writes Katherine J. Wu in her Atlantic piece, “The Body’s Most Embarrassing Organ Is an Evolutionary Marvel,” set to appear in this year’s Best American Science and Nature Writing. Yet societal taboos can keep us from talking about this evolutionary marvel, and that “creates a bit of a blind spot—one that keeps us from understanding a fundamental aspect of our own biology.” Wu joins us to celebrate the anus and its biology, and to hear how you talk about – or avoid talking about – the anus and other underappreciated body parts.

Guests:

Katherine Wu, staff writer, The Atlantic

Dr. Jen Gunter, OB/GYN and pain medicine physician; author, "The Vagina Bible"

