All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Angel Olsen

You can find a bit of everything on Angel Olsen's new album. A breakup. A new love. The death of her parents. And a heavy dose of self-reflection.
Forum

California's Primary Election is Tuesday. What Are Your Questions?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Text reading Primary Election on voter information booklet for 2022 American primary elections, Lafayette, California, May 6, 2022. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

California voters head to the polls Tuesday to narrow the candidate fields in multiple state and local elections, from mayors’ races in San Jose and Los Angeles to statewide contests for governor, attorney general and state controller. In what some political observers consider to be referendums on pandemic crime rates, voters will also weigh in on candidates for Los Angeles sheriff and decide whether to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. We’ll hear about the potential repercussions for November, the biggest races, and your thoughts and questions ahead of election day.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

Raphael Sonenshein, executive director, the “Pat” Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles.

