The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Betty Reid Soskin Retires

This spring, the nation’s oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, hung up her hat and retired, at the age of 100. For years, she led tours of the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond. She played a major role in helping to establish the park and museum, which honors the women who worked in factories during wartime. You’ve probably heard of Betty Reid Soskin. But what you may not know is that she’s also an activist, author, singer/songwriter and a poet. Soskin’s life has so many chapters. We’ll hear the documentary the Kitchen Sisters put together as a tribute to Betty – a kind of mixtape of stories that drop in on her life of 100 years, gathered and preserved by producers and archivists over the years.see more
The California Report Magazine
Forum

Understanding Grief in a Time of National Mourning

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Two kids by the grave. There are a lot of grave candles in a row and one of the kids is holding a leaf on the top of the candle. There are some flowers in the background. (ti-ja via Getty Images)

Over one million Americans have died from COVID-19. Close to 8,000 Americans have died from gun violence in 2022. Another nine thousand died of suicide.  The difficult news of our time goes far beyond death. The planet is in crisis, tornados, floods and fires are ravishing whole towns, economic instability, racial injustice, and the rolling back of rights we’ve counted on for 50 years. It’s a lot. No wonder some people call this the age of grief. On this Memorial Day we take time and make space for our individual and collective grief.

Guests:

Pauline Boss, family therapist and author, "The Myth of Closure: Ambiguous Loss in a Time of Pandemic and Change"; professor emeritus, the University of Minnesota

Monica Wesolowska, author, "Holding Silvan: A Brief Life"; instructor, UC Berkeley Extension

James Cagney, poet, "Martian"

