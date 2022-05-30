Understanding Grief in a Time of National Mourning

Over one million Americans have died from COVID-19. Close to 8,000 Americans have died from gun violence in 2022. Another nine thousand died of suicide. The difficult news of our time goes far beyond death. The planet is in crisis, tornados, floods and fires are ravishing whole towns, economic instability, racial injustice, and the rolling back of rights we’ve counted on for 50 years. It’s a lot. No wonder some people call this the age of grief. On this Memorial Day we take time and make space for our individual and collective grief.