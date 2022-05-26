Country Grieves for Victims and Survivors of Uvalde, Texas School Massacre

The nation is mourning the 19 children and two teachers gunned down on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, the deadliest school massacre since a gunman murdered 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT nearly a decade ago. And the horror of the shooting -- and the unspeakable grief experienced by family members, classmates and all those who loved the victims -- is agonizingly commonplace. More than 311,000 students in K-12 schools in the United States have experienced gun violence on their campuses since 1999, and tens of millions of Americans have been touched by gun violence in their communities, according to data collected by the Washington Post. We’ll talk about the profound toll borne by survivors of mass shootings.