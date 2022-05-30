KQED is a proud member of
Here & Now
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Bridging Gaps With Classical Music

Here and Now provides the latest news from Ukraine and elsewhere. Also, the Philadelphia Orchestra's 1973 trip to China was groundbreaking, at a time when Western music was banned there. Hear how classical music helped open the door to what was then a new era of relations between the U.S. and China.
Forum

Forum from the Archives: Jennifer Senior on the Fragility of Friendship

52:20
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
“Modern life conspires against friendship,” says Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior, "even as it requires the bonds of friendship all the more." That’s one of the paradoxes at the center of Senior’s new piece “It’s Your Friends Who Break Your Heart” — a meditation on why friendships fade and collapse and why in midlife those losses sting particularly hard. We’ll talk to Senior about how at 52 she’s navigating what she calls a “Great Pandemic Friendship Reckoning” and what it means to overcome the heartbreak of a lost friend.

This segment originally aired Feb. 9.

Guests:

Jennifer Senior, staff writer, The Atlantic. Her new story is "It's Your Friends Who Break Your Heart"

