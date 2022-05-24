The Taliban Promised to Honor Women's Rights. They Lied.

Afghans hold placards as they gather to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum abroad, in Islamabad on May 12, 2022.

Afghans hold placards as they gather to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for asylum abroad, in Islamabad on May 12, 2022. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Please try again

When they came to power in August, the Taliban assured the international community that the status of Afghan women would be secure. The opposite has been true: women are being erased from public life. They are restricted from working outside the home. If they travel more than 45 miles from their house, they must be accompanied by a male relative. Girls no longer have access to secondary education. More recently, the Taliban has decreed that women should be covered from head to toe when in public. We’ll look at the latest in Afghanistan, the status of its women and girls, and answer your questions.

Guests:

Joseph Azam , board chair, Afghan-American Foundation - a non-partisan non-profit focused on advocating on behalf of Afghan American community

Mary Akrami , former executive director, Afghan Women's Network. Akrami evacuated from Kabul in August 2021. She was part of the delegation of women that met with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar in 2019.



Shabana Basij-Rasikh , founder and president, School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA). SOLA is a boarding school for girls that Basij-Rasikh founded in 2008.