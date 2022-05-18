Toluse Olorunnipa (left) and Robert Samuels are co-authors of "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice."

Toluse Olorunnipa (left) and Robert Samuels are co-authors of "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice." (Photo of Toluse Olorunnipa courtesy of Bloomberg LP. Photo of Robert Samuels by Katherine Frey.)

Who was George Floyd, and what was it like to live in his America? Those are the questions that Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Tolu Olorunippa set out to answer in their new biography “His Name is George Floyd." Based on public and private records and hundreds of interviews with those close to him, the book examines Floyd's life in its complexity and the institutions stacked against him, from his birth to his murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin two years ago this month. We talk to Samuels and Olorunippa about Floyd's journey and how his story encapsulates "the compounding and relentless traumas" of the Black experience in America.

Guests:

Toluse Olorunnipa , political investigations and enterprise reporter, Washington Post; co-author, "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice"



Robert Samuels , national political enterprise reporter, Washington Post; co-author, "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice"