KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Modeling Inflation

The Federal Reserve is tasked with reining in historic inflation. But can history offer a model for what’s to come? A conversation with Ben Bernanke, the Fed Chair who steered the economy through the Great Recession. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Modeling Inflation

The Federal Reserve is tasked with reining in historic inflation. But can history offer a model for what’s to come? A conversation with Ben Bernanke, the Fed Chair who steered the economy through the Great Recession. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Who Was George Floyd?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Toluse Olorunnipa (left) and Robert Samuels are co-authors of "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice." (Photo of Toluse Olorunnipa courtesy of Bloomberg LP. Photo of Robert Samuels by Katherine Frey.)

Who was George Floyd, and what was it like to live in his America? Those are the questions that Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Tolu Olorunippa set out to answer in their new biography “His Name is George Floyd." Based on public and private records and hundreds of interviews with those close to him, the book examines Floyd's life in its complexity and the institutions stacked against him, from his birth to his murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin two years ago this month. We talk to Samuels and Olorunippa about Floyd's journey and how his story encapsulates "the compounding and relentless traumas" of the Black experience in America.

Guests:

Toluse Olorunnipa, political investigations and enterprise reporter, Washington Post; co-author, "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice"

Robert Samuels, national political enterprise reporter, Washington Post; co-author, "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice"

Sponsored